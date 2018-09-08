Ashwini Iyer Tiwari to draw up a watertight no interference contract with Kangana Rananut?

With Kangana Ranaut’s reputation as a meddlesome actor on the sets gathering momentum filmmakers are growing increasingly wary of signing on this talented but self-willed actress. We now hear that the gifted Ashwini Iyer Tiwari who has made such spirited films about female heroes as Nil Batte Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, has drawn up a watertight no-interference contract for Kangana Ranaut the leading lady of Ashwini’s new project Panga.

Says a source, “Ashwini has had many meetings with Kangana and they’ve gotten along really well. Ashwini is sure she will make a fabulous film with Kangana. But the repeated allegation of interference in the director’s work, first with Vishal Bhardwaj on Rangoon, then Hansal Mehta in Simran and now Krissh with Manikarnika, has put Ashwini on her guard.”

Apparently Ashwini has decided to ensure by contract that Kangana would not step into the director’s domain. We hope Panga doesn’t eventuate in a panga (fight) between the director and her leading lady.

