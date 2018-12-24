Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.12.2018 | 9:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Zero Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho 2.0
follow us on

Arjun Rampal slapped with a criminal case over non-payment of dues

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Rampal, who was last seen in JP Dutta’s Paltan, has landed in a legal soup. The actor has been slapped with a criminal case over non-payment of dues. As per reports, a company named YT Entertainment Limited filed a criminal case against the actor over non-payment of Rs 1 crore with 12 percent interest per annum.

Arjun Rampal slapped with a criminal case over non-payment of dues

Arjun Rampal was supposed to the pay the loan within 90 days. But, the post-dated cheque which the actor had given did not clear due to which the company filed a legal case against the actor under Negotiable Instruments Act for the recovery of the money.

Apparently, the company also funds films and had funded Arjun Rampal in much lesser rate compared to others. If the reports are to be believed then whatever amount the actor will be paid, the company will have the right over it until they have recovered their dues.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal to essay the role of a pilot in digital debut titled The Final Call

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Arjun Rampal to essay the role of a pilot in…

Arjun Rampal bereaved after the sad demise…

Box Office: Paltan, Laila Majnu, Gali…

Paltan is a disaster in overseas, Stree…

Box Office: Paltan Day 5 in overseas

Box Office: Paltan, Laila Majnu, Gali…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification