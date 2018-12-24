Arjun Rampal slapped with a criminal case over non-payment of dues

Arjun Rampal, who was last seen in JP Dutta’s Paltan, has landed in a legal soup. The actor has been slapped with a criminal case over non-payment of dues. As per reports, a company named YT Entertainment Limited filed a criminal case against the actor over non-payment of Rs 1 crore with 12 percent interest per annum.

Arjun Rampal was supposed to the pay the loan within 90 days. But, the post-dated cheque which the actor had given did not clear due to which the company filed a legal case against the actor under Negotiable Instruments Act for the recovery of the money.

Apparently, the company also funds films and had funded Arjun Rampal in much lesser rate compared to others. If the reports are to be believed then whatever amount the actor will be paid, the company will have the right over it until they have recovered their dues.

