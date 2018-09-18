Anushka Sharma thinks her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan will make a great husband to Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are all set to impress us with their chemistry in Maneesh Sharma’s next: Sui Dhaaga! Anushka and Varun have already created ripples with their onscreen avatars Mamta and Mauji. Aside from Anushka Sharma’s memes which rocked the internet, there has been a lot of interest on the story of the film. Both leads are not leaving any stone unturned to promote the movie and have been running from pillar to post, engaging the masses with their new offering. Anushka and Varun were recently at the India Today Mind Rocks Delhi 2018 where they spoke about their film and more.

Anushka was asked about Varun as a co-star and she had most amazing things to say about him. She went a step further and said that Varun is not just a great co-star but also must be an awesome boyfriend and will be a surprise husband. She said, “He is the nicest guy that I have worked with, there is no doubt about it. He is genuinely respectful towards women. I’m sure he is a great boyfriend and I also think he will make a great husband.” Now we are sure Natasha Dalal agrees with her. Varun has spoken a lot in the past about him wanting to get married, settle down and have kids. He has also mentioned that he is in great space with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and will marry her when the time is right.

Professionally also he is going great. He has established his credibility as a viable actor at the box office and has also attempted to give us amazingly versatile characters on screen. His next movie is Karan Johar’s Kalank with Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Sui Dhaaga team, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi the eco-friendly way