Anushka Sharma contributes to Phulkari embroidery through Phillauri

By now, readers may be aware that Anushka Sharma plays the role of a ghost in the forthcoming film Phillauri. However, the trailer also gives you a sneak peek into the ghost’s backstory, wherein Anushka has been shown as a Punjabi village belle. While the attire of the actress is quintessentially traditional considering her character in the film, we hear that the actress took extra effort to promote Phulkari work through her costumes.

Following the footsteps of several of her co-actresses like Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Shabana Azmi who work towards the development of Indian weavers, Anushka Sharma too decided to contribute her share towards them. In fact, the actress is seen in a lot of Phulkari outfits (stitched by local tailors) and ethnic local silver jewellery in Phillauri.

For the uninitiated, Phulkari or floral work is a very integral part of Punjabi culture and many craftsmen indulge in this profession. Reportedly, Anushka along with her team hunted down the local markets in the area for these Phulkari works and handloom stores to shop for costumes for their films. From what we hear, Anushka Sharma was lent a helping hand for the same by her co-star Mehreen Pirzada’s mother.

Phillauri is Anushka Sharma’s second production, after NH10 and it also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma among others. Directed by Anshai Lal, it is slated to release this week, on March 24.