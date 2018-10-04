Annu Kapoor wants to know why Tanushree Dutta hasn’t filed a complaint against Nana Patekar over sexual harassment allegations

The current talk about Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar has left the nation in shock. The actress, who had been away from the limelight for a while now, returned to India last month. In the most shocking revelation, she has accused Nana Patekar of asking to do intimate step in Horn Ok Pleassss song which wasn’t revealed to her earlier and neither was it in the contract. She has accused him of behaving aggressively during the shooting of 2008 film which resulted in her opting out of the film. She was even threatened by some goons when the shooting was stalled for hours as she refused to come of her vanity van. While the accusation has raised many questions, many Bollywood celebrities have come out to support the actress. But, many bigwigs are still maintaining stoic silence over the controversy.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who has worked with Nana Patekar in the past, today raised question on why Tanushree Dutta had not yet filed an official complain. Speaking to media at a press conference on Thursday, he said, “Someone placed a hand on a woman, the woman was disrespected, the woman was insulted. If this story is proven to be true, whoever is the culprit should be punished. It could be anyone – Nana Patekar, Annu Kapoor or Narendra Modi. A woman’s pride and identity being hurt can’t be tolerated. But, bring the proof and punish the said culprit. Without any proof, if you accuse anybody over a certain issue, then with accusations, answer those questions as well that have been raised with it.”

The actor further added, “The Home Minister said something very important today. If someone has done wrong, you should file a complaint to the police. Why are you making it a media trial? Then, I start thinking and doubting your intentions. If I have a problem, I will straight away head to the police. The Home Minister really said the right thing. Talk about things with logic. We are neither in favour of anyone nor are we against them. We are with the truth. You prove it and it should be solved. Our Chief Justice and our court are very much in order and strict. We understand we have our problems but we work on them and try to solve it.”

“But asking me whether Tanushree Dutta is wrong or Nana Patekar is wrong? Without knowing the truth, I wouldn’t say who is right and who is wrong. Our former colleague Shiney Ahuja, his career was destroyed after the rape case was filed. Because, the woman filed the complaint. When you talk about it 10 years later, it raises several questions. There are people in support of Nana Patekar. I have even worked with him. My first film that I directed and produced – the main hero of that film is Nana Patekar only. But, I can say that during those times, Nana Patekar would charge Rs 65 lakhs as signing amount after reading the film’s subject and script. Nana Patekar had done my film in Rs 21, 000. I am a direct witness of it and I did not see anything like that. The questions are raised. I am not saying that I am not with Tanushree Dutta. I stand with each and every woman who has been disrespected and she has been harassed. It could be Tanushree or Rakhi Sawant, I doesn’t matter,” Annu Kapoor concluded.

Tanushree Dutta has also accused filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for passing lewd comments during the shooting of the film Chocolate. While the filmmaker has denied the allegations, she has been now slapped legal notices from both Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri.