Alia Bhatt is singlehandedly shouldering Kalpana Lajmi’s hospital bills

There is a lot of altruistic talk being heard in the media regarding various distinguished celebrities paying the seriously ailing filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi’s medical expenses.

However a source close to Kalpana puts all this unconfirmed talk to rest saying, “Kalpana’s medical bills which comes to around Rs. 2.5 lakh every week for the four dialysis that she undergoes, are borne entirely by Soni Razdan and her daughter Alia Bhatt. Soni is Kalpana’s closest friend and she has been monitoring the funds for Kalpana’s treatment. Every time the bills pile up Soni informs Alia who pays the bills.”

Apparently Alia Bhatt, who has grown up in Kalpana’s lap, doesn’t want the world to know about her altruism. “She would be very upset and embarrassed to know this has been let out. But it’s very important to let Kalpana’s well-wishers know that only one 24-year old girl is shouldering her medical bills. It’s about time others came forward to do their bit. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan is valiantly pushing on with Kalpana’s medical care. But more people need to come forward with financial help. Right now it’s just Alia,” says the source.