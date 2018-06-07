Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha gets massive release in China

A while back, it was reported that the Akshay Kumar – Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha would be hitting screens in China on June 8 and would be retitled as Toilet Hero. Now we hear that Toilet – Ek Prem Katha will see a massive release in the Chinese market as it is being readied to hit a total of 4300 screens which is interestingly almost 50% more than the total number of screens it hit in the domestic market.

If that wasn’t all, making its way back to the Chinese market will be Reliance Entertainment after their last release 3 Idiots. Given the adulation the film received in India, current expectations are that Toilet – Ek Prem Katha will enjoy a similar fate in China as well. If that wasn’t enough, considering the fact that the Chinese demographic has in the past preferred to patronise Indian films with strong values, it is more than likely that the Shree Narayan Singh directorial will turn out to be a money spinner at the Chinese box office. This coupled with the fact that Toilet Hero will see one of the widest releases for a Bollywood film in this market, chances of the film become one of the highest grossing Indian films in China are pretty high.

As for the on ground release of the film in China, while Tang Media Partners, a Reliance Entertainment affiliate, are the licensee of the distribution rights in China, Toilet Hero will be released by Lianrui Picture, executive distributor with the China Film Group.

Also Read: ON THE SETS: Akshay Kumar dons dhoti and kurta while shooting a song for Gold