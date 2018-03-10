Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.03.2018 | 5:50 PM IST

3D format may get be scrapped from Rajinikanth’s 2.0?

There is a lot of speculation over the release date of RajinikanthAkshay Kumar starrer 2.0. This big budgeted magnum opus has been derailed since long and the makers have been groping through a series of technical problems in the last six months, eventuating in multiple missed release dates.

Last heard, this Shankar directed sequel to the 2015 film Robot was postponed from April 27 to an unknown date. A source close to the project now informs of a proposed new date. “2.0 would in all likelihood now open sometime in August. It all depends on how the 3D format works out for the film.”

To go back a bit, the American company that was given the task of doing the 3D processing botched up the job and the entire post-production had to be done from scratch again.

The latest information coming in from the 2. 0 team is that the 3D format may be done away with completely.

Says a source in the know, “This is a possibility that 2.0 may be released in the normal 2D format if the 3D takes much longer. The film can’t afford any further delays. It has already gone hugely over-budget.”

