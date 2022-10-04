After several weeks, her agency YG Entertainment revealed that they have asked police to investigate the matter and find the perpetrator behind the leaked photos.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is a victim of a leaked photos scandal that spread across the internet over the past few weeks. The alleged photos are of her in her private time with her members of the group and some solo intimate shots. The singer’s photos with a man, who fans claim is BTS’ V, have also taken over the internet though none of the companies have confirmed their relationship. After several weeks, her agency YG Entertainment revealed that they have asked police to investigate the matter and find the perpetrator behind the leaked photos.

YG Entertainment asks police to investigate the perpetrator behind leaked photos of BLACKPINK’s Jennie

In an official statement on Monday, YG Entertainment said, “We are revealing that we have officially requested the police to investigate the original distributor of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s personal photos. YG has been continuously monitoring the relevant content, and we submitted a complaint last September after collecting information.”

The statement continued, “In order to minimize further damage, YG has refrained from commenting [regarding the situation] and expressing our stance. However, the recent mass production of rumors, accusations, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and invasion of privacy sparked by personal photos have been occurring indiscriminately, so we felt a sense of responsibility, making it difficult for us to overlook this any longer. Therefore, we want to reveal the facts of the legal action, and we want to correct the situation.”

“YG is taking strong legal action against posts that are tarnishing the character and reputation of our agency’s artist. We inform you that we have filed a complaint for defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, violation of the prohibition of illegal information distribution, and obscene use of communication media for the actions of repeatedly uploading information that has not been verified to be true and writing excessively malicious posts. We plan on taking all [possible] legal action without any leniency for further harm that occurs afterwards. The photos that have circulated online were revealed illegally regardless of one’s personal intentions. The act of sharing [these personal photos] is not only a secondary offense, but it is also subject to legal punishment. We sincerely ask that you avoid this indiscriminate sharing. YG Entertainment will continue to work hard to protect the rights of the agency’s artist going forward. Thank you,” it concluded, as per the translation reported by the Korean media portal Soompi.

BLACKPINK recently returned with their album Born Pink with two titles ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘Shut Down’.

