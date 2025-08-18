Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Bengal Files witnessed a fresh controversy as Shantanu Mukherjee, grandson of celebrated Bengali freedom fighter Gopal Mukherjee, filed a police complaint against the filmmaker. The grievance comes in response to the trailer of Agnihotri's upcoming political drama, unveiled on August 16, which coincides with the 80th anniversary of the "Great Calcutta Killings," also known as 'Direct Action Day.'

Vivek Agnihotri faces FIR over alleged misrepresentation of Freedom Fighter Gopal Mukherjee in new film trailer

According to Shantanu Mukherjee, the film inaccurately portrays his grandfather, calling him “Kashai” (meaning butcher) and “Patha” (meaning goat), terms he describes as deeply disrespectful. "My grandfather was an important figure in the freedom movement, working alongside prominent leaders, with his ideology aligned with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. To label him in such derogatory terms is not only historically inaccurate but also offensive to our family and the community," Shantanu stated in a statement reported by India Today.

In protest, Shantanu has sent a legal notice to Vivek Agnihotri and lodged a formal FIR demanding a public apology. He expressed frustration that the filmmakers failed to consult the family or verify historical facts before the release of the trailer. "I think Vivek Agnihotri should research more on this. From where did they get this wrong information? He has not contacted us either. That's why we are protesting and will continue to do so," he said.

The film, which is the third installment in Agnihotri’s "Files Trilogy" following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), revolves around the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots. It seeks to depict the events as genocide and highlights how these historical atrocities were allegedly silenced or ignored in mainstream narratives. The trailer's release on the anniversary of the tragedy has added emotional weight and intensified public scrutiny.

Film analysts note that Agnihotri’s projects often stir debate for their portrayal of historical events, and this latest controversy underscores the sensitivity surrounding depictions of real-life freedom fighters. Historians and community leaders have echoed Shantanu’s concerns, emphasizing the importance of responsible storytelling when representing figures who played pivotal roles in India’s independence movement.

The dispute raises critical questions about the responsibility of filmmakers to consult families and historians before dramatizing historical events. Whether the controversy will lead to edits in the film or a formal apology remains to be seen, but the FIR and legal notice signal that the debate is only just beginning.

