Singer Aaron Carter reportedly passed away at the age of 34 on Saturday. The songwriter was found unresponsive in his bath at his home in Los Angeles. As reported by Variety, his elder brother Nick Carter, who is a member of the Backstreet Boys paid tribute at his concert in London on Sunday night, November 6. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” said Kevin Richardson as his bandmate Nick Carter fought back tears next to him on stage.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old. He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.” Dorough then added, “We’d like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter. You will be missed brother.”

As the outlet notes, towards the end of their performance of “No Place” photographs of Nick with Aaron at different ages were shown following a video montage, before changing to a photograph of Aaron accompanied by the words “Aaron Carter 1987-2022.”

Most emotional moment of the Backstreet Boys concert so far. They made a speech about Aaron Carter.

Not a dry eye in the o2. pic.twitter.com/YBpTz6neVc — All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) November 6, 2022

Previously, Carter also shared a heartwarming post on Instagram sharing a series of images with his brother along with a caption, “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

He further wrote, “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

Actress Hilary Duff, who dated Carter on and off between 2000 and 2003, remembered Aaron and took to Instagram to mourn the loss of the musician. "For Aaron — I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," Duff wrote. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time."

