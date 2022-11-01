Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s romantic comedy What’s Love Got to Do with It? is set to open Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. Written by Jemima Khan and produced by StudioCanal and Working Title, the romantic-comedy stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Asim Chaudhry and Academy Award winner Emma Thompson.

The film is a story sliding between London and Lahore, love and friendship, tradition and iconoclasm. What’s Love Got to Do with It? is a cross-cultural British romantic comedy that follows a documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), for whom, swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.

Red Sea International Film Festival announced that filmmaker Oliver Stone will the heading the jury of the Red Sea: Features Competition Jury. The three-time Academy Award winner is behind some of the all-time masterpieces of cinema, including Scarface, The Doors, Wall Street, JFK, Midnight Express among others.

The festival will begin on December 1 and run till December 10 in Jeddah. The program will feature 131 feature films and shorts from 61 countries in 41 languages. The closing film will be the world premiere of Valley Road from Saudi writer and director Khaled Fahd, starring Hamad Farhan, Naif Khalaf, and Aseel Omran.

