Mumbai will come together on November 22 to honour the heroes of 26/11 terror attacks and the families of the victims of the Pahalgam attacks at Global Peace Honours 2025, an initiative by the Divyaj Foundation under the leadership of Amruta Fadnavis.

Shah Rukh Khan to lead tribute at Global Peace Honours 2025 in memory of 26/11 heroes; Vikrant Massey, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh to join the evening

For Mrs Fadnavis, the event has a clear purpose: to ensure the courage and sacrifice of India’s martyrs are remembered with the respect they deserve. Her vision behind Global Peace Honours is to give their families a space of recognition and gratitude, and to remind the nation of the values these heroes stood for. The event at the Gateway of India celebrates the nation’s spirit of courage, unity and resilience.

Speaking about the initiative, Amruta Fadnavis said, “This evening is not just about remembrance, it’s about gratitude. The heroes who fought for our nation showed us what courage looks like. Global Peace Honours is our way of saying their legacy lives on.”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to take part in a special tribute segment dedicated to India’s bravehearts, a moment expected to be one of the most powerful highlights of the evening.

Vikrant Massey will host the ceremony, while Tiger Shroff will dedicate a performance in honour of the martyrs. Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and several other high-profile personalities will also attend, joining citizens and dignitaries in paying homage to those who laid down their lives protecting the nation.

The awards presented during the evening are crafted to acknowledge acts of extraordinary courage and selfless service. There will be two special felicitations for Global Peace Honours, National Valour and Leadership Honour given to people whose contributions have made a huge impact.

The Gateway of India, which once stood as a silent witness to the 26/11 tragedy, will turn into a beacon of hope as hundreds of lanterns light up the Mumbai skyline in collective remembrance.

