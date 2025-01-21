Sources insist that the actor will be seen in a new avatar in this entertainer but has refrained from divulging any details on the project.

Actor Randeep Hooda, known for his versatile avatars in Bollywood, has often opened up about his need to go into the depths each of his character to embrace a role perfectly onscreen. Yet again he is all set for a new role that let him explore some uncharted territories, albeit internationally. The actor, who has also made a debut in Hollywood, is reportedly gearing up for another brand new project in the industry. In fact, reports suggest that the actor has already taken off to Budapest to begin shooting for this international film.

Randeep Hooda jets off to Budapest for his next major Hollywood venture?

If sources are to be believed, this marks his next massive outing in Hollywood after his impressive action film debut internationally in Extraction which released worldwide in 2020 on Netflix. Sources close to the actor have shared that Randeep, who is basking in the success of his critically acclaimed performance and his directorial debut in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, seems ready to make his mark yet again on the global stage. While details about his upcoming Hollywood venture remain under wraps, a source added, "Randeep is excited about starting filming for this project. While not much is known at this stage, it’s a brand new avatar for him. The shoot is set to commence soon in Budapest later this week”.

The actor’s last Hollywood outing with Extraction saw him sharing screen space with Chris Hemsworth which earned him widespread praise for his intense performance and for his action.

On the work front, Randeep has been busy shooting for his next, Jaat starring him alongside Sunny Deol directed by Gopichand Malineni. Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in key roles, the film’s music is composed by Thaman. While it is slated to release this year, a date is yet to be locked.

