comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.11.2022 | 11:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Pharell teases BTS collaboration for his upcoming album Phriends

Bollywood News

Pharell Williams confirms collaboration with BTS for his upcoming album Phriends.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Hollywood rapper Pharell Williams confirms collaboration with South Korean pop titans BTS for his upcoming album Phriends.

Pharell teases BTS collaboration for his upcoming album Phriends

Pharell teases BTS collaboration for his upcoming album Phriends

In an exclusive interview shared by Rolling Stone magazine on November 1, Pharell William talks about everything music, life and much more with BTS’ RM. During the interview, the American artist and producer shared about his upcoming album and his eager to collaborate with the Korean group for the same.

“Well, my project, it’s called… it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is ‘Phriends.’” Pharell shared. “It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.” RM then added, “I just love this song,” to which Pharrell said, “I love it too… Everyone that hears it is like, ‘Whoa.'”

In the same interview, Pharrell also went on to offer to work with RM on his upcoming solo album which will officially drop on November 25. Referring to RM’s new solo album, Pharrell said, “I’m just going to put this out there. You said you’re 90 percent done with your solo album. But if within that last 10 percent, if you need—you don’t need me, but I mean…”

RM interjected, “I always needed you, for 15 years,” and Pharrell continued, “OK, well, if you want to do something, we can actually do it.” Seemingly confirming that the two might really be teaming up for his upcoming album as well, RM responded, “Please… I’m honored and grateful.”

Meanwhile, BTS members have all released collaborations in recent times. J-Hope became the first member to drop his solo album in July 2022 with Jack In The Box with two lead tracks ‘MORE’ and ‘ARSON’. He released his collaboration ‘Rush Hour’ with rapper Crush on September 22.

Moreover, V released his OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for the Korean drama Our Beloved Summer. He was also featured on Benny Blanco’s track ‘Bad Decisions’ along with Jin, Jimin and Jungkook. Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth on the track ‘Left and Right’; SUGA collaborated with PSY on ‘That That’ whereas Jimin released an OST ‘With You’ with Ha Sung Woon for K-drama Our Blues.

Also Read: Queen of ultra-chic, Master of uber cool; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Pharrell Williams will never go out of Vogue

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Janhvi Kapoor and family buy Rs. 65 Crore…

Pathaan teaser: first glimpse of the Shah…

“I am who I am and everyone’s about to see…

Netflix hit drama The Sandman renewed for…

Rajeev Sen reacts to adultery and domestic…

EXCLUSIVE: Ridhi Dogra to play pivotal role…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification