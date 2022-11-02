Hollywood rapper Pharell Williams confirms collaboration with South Korean pop titans BTS for his upcoming album Phriends.

Pharell teases BTS collaboration for his upcoming album Phriends

In an exclusive interview shared by Rolling Stone magazine on November 1, Pharell William talks about everything music, life and much more with BTS’ RM. During the interview, the American artist and producer shared about his upcoming album and his eager to collaborate with the Korean group for the same.

“Well, my project, it’s called… it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is ‘Phriends.’” Pharell shared. “It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.” RM then added, “I just love this song,” to which Pharrell said, “I love it too… Everyone that hears it is like, ‘Whoa.'”

In the same interview, Pharrell also went on to offer to work with RM on his upcoming solo album which will officially drop on November 25. Referring to RM’s new solo album, Pharrell said, “I’m just going to put this out there. You said you’re 90 percent done with your solo album. But if within that last 10 percent, if you need—you don’t need me, but I mean…”

RM interjected, “I always needed you, for 15 years,” and Pharrell continued, “OK, well, if you want to do something, we can actually do it.” Seemingly confirming that the two might really be teaming up for his upcoming album as well, RM responded, “Please… I’m honored and grateful.”

Meanwhile, BTS members have all released collaborations in recent times. J-Hope became the first member to drop his solo album in July 2022 with Jack In The Box with two lead tracks ‘MORE’ and ‘ARSON’. He released his collaboration ‘Rush Hour’ with rapper Crush on September 22.

Moreover, V released his OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for the Korean drama Our Beloved Summer. He was also featured on Benny Blanco’s track ‘Bad Decisions’ along with Jin, Jimin and Jungkook. Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth on the track ‘Left and Right’; SUGA collaborated with PSY on ‘That That’ whereas Jimin released an OST ‘With You’ with Ha Sung Woon for K-drama Our Blues.

