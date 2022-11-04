Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer Netflix drama Gyeongsang Creature season 1 premieres in 2023.

South Korean historical thriller drama Gyeongsang Creature, starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, has been confirmed for second season ahead of Season 1 premiere.

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer Gyeongsang Creature confirmed for Season 2 ahead of Season 1 premiere

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, following the reports about drama’s early renewal, Netflix commented, ‘Gyeongsang Creature 2’ is being produced. The filming schedule has not yet been decided.”

Gyeongseong Creature is a thriller that takes place in the spring of 1945, when Gyeongseong, the old name for Seoul, was in its darkest era. The drama, which is penned by Kang Eun Kyung, is set to air on tvN next year.

Directed by Jung Dong Yoon, Gyeongseong Creature stars Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul, and Wi Ha Joon.

Season 1 for Gyeongsang Creature premieres in 2023.

