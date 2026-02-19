Promotions for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups are set to begin on February 20 with the release of a new teaser at 9:35 AM, marking the first major campaign push ahead of the film’s March 19 theatrical debut.

New Toxic teaser to drop on February 20 ahead of March 19 release

The film, headlined by Yash, is among the most anticipated releases of 2026, largely because it marks the actor’s return to the big screen four years after KGF: Chapter 2. The makers are expected to use the teaser to set the tone for the film’s promotional run in the weeks leading up to release.

The teaser launch also comes weeks after the film drew controversy over an earlier promotional glimpse unveiled in January. That video, released on Yash’s birthday, sparked criticism for depicting an intimate scene inside a car parked outside a cemetery, followed by a violent shootout within the premises. The location featured religious iconography, including a statue of Archangel Michael, prompting objections from certain groups.

The National Christian Federation lodged a formal complaint with the Film Chamber of Commerce and submitted representations to the state government’s Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, as well as the Central Board of Film Certification. A separate complaint was also filed alleging that the sequence outraged the modesty of women.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, who has co-written the film with Yash, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups features an ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19 and is set to clash at the box office with Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: BREAKING: Anil Thadani’s AA Films comes onboard as distribution partner for Yash’s Toxic in North India & Nepal

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.