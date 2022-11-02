Hollywood rapper Takeoff from the chart-topping group Migos was found dead Tuesday after he was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston shooting. The rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was aged 28.

Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead during Houston shooting; Gucci Mane, Drake, SZA and more pay tribute

According to Variety, Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Following the tragic news, numerous rappers and musicians from around the industry took to social media to pay tribute to Takeoff. "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” his label, Quality Control, said in a statement Tuesday evening.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.” Rapper Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff on the song "Us vs. Them," shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram along with caption "This broke my heart ????Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017)



Drake also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late rapper with a photo of the two sharing the stage during their co-headlining Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour in 2018, as noted by the outlet. “Got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote in the caption. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. rest easy space man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)



SZA took to Twitter sharing how she is “genuinely creeped out” by the state of the world. “I cried . God bless that man’s spirit his family and friends . SUCH A TALENTED SOUL .. ion understand,” the singer added.

This Takeoff shit so weird .. I’m genuinely creeped out by the world . I cried . God bless that man’s spirit his family and friends . SUCH A TALENTED SOUL .. ion understand — SZA (@sza) November 1, 2022



Machine Gun Kelly also paid tribute to late rapper writing, “i had the honor of being on migos first mixtape back in like 09’…crazy what they’ve done since. i was so proud of that album cho and takeoff just dropped, the bars and production were so mean, i’m just glad he got to experience SOME of his flowers while he was here. RIP Take”

i had the honor of being on migos first mixtape back in like 09’…crazy what they’ve done since. i was so proud of that album cho and takeoff just dropped, the bars and production were so mean, i’m just glad he got to experience SOME of his flowers while he was here. RIP Take ???? — Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly) November 1, 2022



Others also mourned following the death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

RIP Takeoff ???????? — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 1, 2022

do y'all not realize these niggas changed the whole cadence of rap when they came out? rip Takeoff. this man has been staying out the way, keeping it minimal, and minding his own buisiness since the beginning. If that's not enough to be left alone, then idk. — FEO (@UglyGod) November 1, 2022

This is heartbreaking news and a tragic loss to GA and the music industry. Born and raised in Gwinnett County, Kirshnik Khari Ball influenced Hip Hop and our Culture beyond measure. My condolences are with Takeoff’s family, friends and all those who were inspired by his talent. https://t.co/5SI04LzTau — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 1, 2022

