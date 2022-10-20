The agency decided to cancel their Antifragile album promotions in order to focus on their artists’ recovery.

LE SSERAFIM members Kim Chaewon and Huh Yuhjin meet with minor car accident; cancel Antifragile promotions amid mild muscle pain and bruises

In a statement released by Source Music on Wednesday, October 19, it read, “We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status and future schedule of members of LE SSERAFIM. On Wednesday, October 19, the vehicle carrying LE SSERAFIM members Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin was involved in a minor car accident. Thankfully, none of the members or the staff on board were significantly injured and they immediately visited a hospital where they received diagnosis and treatment. The medical examination showed that both members acquired mild muscle pain and bruises and the medical staff advised them to receive conservative treatment for a while.”

The statement also said that their upcoming music show promotions were cancelled. “As per recommended by the medical staff, LE SSERAFIM’s participation in Mnet’s “M Countdown” on Thursday, October 20 and KBS2’s “Music Bank” on Friday, October 21 has been canceled. Fan sign events scheduled for Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 will be rescheduled and the event winners will receive a separate notice. We ask for your kind understanding. We will schedule future activities putting our artist’s health as top priority. We will do our best to aid in Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin’s treatment and recovery so that they can return in full health to their fans as quickly as possible,” it read.

The group, earlier this week, unveiled their second EP ANTIFRAGILE along with a video for their lead single ‘ANTIFRAGILE’. The album depicts the hardships the members have faced during their journey of pursuing their aspiration to rise to the top and embark on a road that hasn’t been taken.

Following the highly successful debut EP Fearless, LE SSERAFIM released their second EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022.

