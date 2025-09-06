After viral BTS video sparked rumours of a fallout, comedian confirmed it was a prank and that he is not leaving the comedy show.

A viral behind-the-scenes video of Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek from The Great Indian Kapil Show recently set social media abuzz, with fans speculating about a possible fallout between the two popular comedians. Reports soon followed claiming that Kiku, a long-time collaborator of Kapil Sharma, had decided to quit the show, leaving viewers disappointed. However, Kiku has now taken to social media to clarify the situation, putting an end to the rumors.

Kiku Sharda sets the record straight: No fallout with Krushna Abhishek, no quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show

Addressing the video, Kiku explained that the apparent “fight” was nothing but a prank, consistent with the fun and camaraderie seen on the show. “Yeh bandhan… kabhi nahi tootega! (This bond will never break) The ‘fight’ was a prank only,” he wrote on Instagram, emphasizing the strong bond he shares with Krushna.

Kiku further dismissed the reports of his exit, reassuring fans that he remains an integral part of the show. “Don’t fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I’ve left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I’ll always be a part of the show and this parivaar. Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho – sirf 3 episode baaki hain (Leave all this nonsense and go to Netflix and watch the show – only 3 episodes are remaining),” he added.

Alongside the clarification, Kiku shared a fun photo of himself and Krushna dressed in Charlie Chaplin avatars, captioning it as a ‘Never Ending Story’ — a move that showcased their unity and left fans thrilled. The post not only quelled rumors but also highlighted the playful camaraderie that the duo is known for.

The Great Indian Kapil Show, available on Netflix, continues to entertain viewers with its unique mix of comedy, skits, and celebrity interviews. The show also features Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Sunil Grover, welcoming guests from the entertainment, music, and sports sectors, promising an ample dose of laughter for audiences of all ages.

Fans can now look forward to enjoying the final three episodes of the season, confident that the laughter-filled camaraderie between Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek remains intact.

