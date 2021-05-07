Bollywood Hungama

Kajal Aggarwal takes the first jab of COVID vaccine; bumps into Anupam Kher at the vaccination center

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the second wave of COVID-19 taking India by a storm, citizens have been encouraged to get vaccinated at the earliest. With citizens above the age of 18 being eligible to take the shot, more and more people are getting their vaccination. Actor Kajal Aggarwal along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu also took their first jab recently.

At the vaccination center in Mumbai, Kajal also bumped into veteran actor Anuam Kher who seems to have come for his second dose. The actor had taken his first dose in March.

Sharing a picture with Anupam Kher, Kajal wrote, "So nice bumping into you @AnupamPKher sir, albeit not the preferred choice of place:)Love to you and Kiran ma’am. everyone 18 & above,pls get yourselves vaccinated as and when possible.Make it a priority. #staysafe @mybmc@Nanavati_H thank you for organising so systematically!fab!"


Kajal also shared a picture with husband Gautam Kitchlu which they clicked at the vaccination center after receiving their first dose.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal aces monotone trend with print-on-print powersuit worth Rs. 24,800 for Mosagallu promotions

