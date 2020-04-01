Many celebrities around the world have tested positive for coronavirus and currently getting treated for the same. South Korean group JYJ's Kim Jaejoong has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized.
Taking to his Instagram, the K-pop star wrote, "I have contracted Coronavirus (Covid-19). It was careless of me to disregard all of the cautions provided by the government and those around me. Just how big could one individual’s behavior impact all of society be…I am sorry to those who could have been infected by me. The stupid judgments I made, it’s how I became like this. I lived thinking it would never happen to me."
"I am currently hospitalized. I currently feel grateful and apologetic, reflecting on my past. There are so many things I want to say…There are so many people I want to see..," the translation (by Koreaboo) read.
주변의 사랑하는 사람 소중한 나의 누군가가 바이러스에 감염되었다? 너무 가슴 아픈 일입니다. 그럼에도 불구하고 나 몰라라.. 나는 아니겠지 하고 무방비 상태로 거리를 활보하고 생활하는 너무 많은 사람들로 인해 내 가족 지인들이 아플까 봐 너무 걱정되는 마음. 나 자신과 내 주변은 안전하겠지라는 착각이 나와 주변에 모든 것을 아프게 할 수 있습니다. 현재 저의 가까운 지인, 관계자분들도 바이러스 감염자가 늘어가고 있습니다. 절대 먼 곳의 이야기가 아닙니다. 부주의로 인한 슬픈 예감이 현실이 되었을 때 그땐 눈물 씻어내고 끝날 일이 아니라고 생각합니다. 현시점의 경각심.. 마음에 새기고 새깁시다. 만우절 농담으로 상당히 지나치긴 하지만 짧은 시간 안에 많은 분들이 걱정해 주셨습니다. 절대!!! 남의 일이 아닙니다. 나를 지키는 일이 소중한 사람들을 지키는 것이라는 이야기해 드리고 싶었습니다. 이 글로 인해 받을 모든 처벌 달게 받겠습니다. 모두가 건강하시길 바랍니다.