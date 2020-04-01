Many celebrities around the world have tested positive for coronavirus and currently getting treated for the same. South Korean group JYJ's Kim Jaejoong has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized.

Taking to his Instagram, the K-pop star wrote, "I have contracted Coronavirus (Covid-19). It was careless of me to disregard all of the cautions provided by the government and those around me. Just how big could one individual’s behavior impact all of society be…I am sorry to those who could have been infected by me. The stupid judgments I made, it’s how I became like this. I lived thinking it would never happen to me."

"I am currently hospitalized. I currently feel grateful and apologetic, reflecting on my past. There are so many things I want to say…There are so many people I want to see..," the translation (by Koreaboo) read.