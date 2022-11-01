Hollywood rapper Jay-Z has surpassed Kanye West to become the Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artist. The musician tops the 2022 list of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists with a record $1.5 billion net worth.

Jay-Z surpasses Kanye West on ‘2022 Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists List’ with $1.5 billion net worth; Kanye drops down to $500 million amid antisemitic remarks

Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic remarks led many businesses to cancel and pull outtheir brand’s association with him. Consequently, his “two-year run in ten-figure territory is over—and hip-hop’s wealth hierarchy has seen its biggest shakeup to date,” Greenburg wrote on his Zogblog substack.

Following the backlash, Kanye’s net worth drastically dropped down to $500 million notably after Adidas cut ties with him, followed by other major brands. The ‘Donda’ rapper sits on third rank thanks to his 5% stake in former wife Kim Kardashian’s $3.2 billion shapewear line, his music catalog and footwear brand Yeezy.

Meanwhile, rapper Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter tops the chart with a whopping $1.5 billion backed by his Armand de Brignac champagne and Roc Nation entertainment company, stakes in startups like Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line and more. Sean “Diddy” Combs follows with $1 billion, becoming third billionaire, thanks to Cîroc partnership with Diageo and takes in DeLeón tequila Revolt, along with his music catalog, startup investments and other assets.

Moreover, Gilbert “Berner” Milam sits at 4th rank with $410 million, mainly because of his booming Cookies cannabis business. Next, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young ranks 5th with $400 million.

Also Read: Kanye West claims he lost around Rs. 16,495.50 crores after antisemitic remarks and losing multiple deals

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.