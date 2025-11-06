After Jatadhara, producer Prerna Arora is all set to co-produce yet another film in the supernatural-mythological genre with Zee Studios.

Revealing her plans, Prerna Arora said, “Zee Studios has always been my backbone, my foundation and to whom I’ll always be grateful to. I began my journey in collaboration with Zee Studios through Rustom with Akshay Kumar sir, and now, with Jatadhara — a powerful bilingual in Telugu and Hindi — our association has only grown stronger.”

Prerna is all praise for her co-producers. “As a filmmaker and a producer, it’s very important to find your own voice and vision — something I’ve truly discovered while working with Zee Studios. It’s a great team that believes in meaningful, large-scale cinema. Mr. Umesh Bansal (CEO - Zee Studios) is not just a business leader but someone who deeply believes in content that resonates with a wider audience. His conviction and clarity of thought make every collaboration creatively fulfilling.”

Prerna concluded, “My next film is also with Zee Studios, an ambitious Pan-India film that will expand into a grand mythological universe. I’m truly excited for this new journey together and it’ s now under pre-production. It will be on floor by April 26.”

