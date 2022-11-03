South Korean actress Im Soo Hyang has written a heart touching note in the loving memory of her Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol co-star Lee Ji Han who recently died in the Itaewon stampede.

On November 1, Im Soo Hyang took to Instagram Stories to express her feelings writing a letter that reads, as translated by Soompi, “Ji Han, you have to be happy in a better place. Yesterday, I was supposed to film the whole day with you, but after hearing the news, we all gathered at your wake.”

“No one could say anything for a long time, and we just sat in a daze,” she added. “I felt so cold, sad, and miserable after you were taken away so soon as you were just starting because I knew so well how hard you worked and how you wanted to do a good job..”

The letter further read, “And your parents held my hands and told me how you went home and happily bragged to them that I praised you for doing a good job, and I think I cried for a long while because I was sorry that I didn’t take care of you more and that it was a shame that I didn’t say one more nice thing or words of encouragement.”

She then added, “I am so hurt to let my colleague go first. The team and I will all work even harder for your share while thinking of you so that you can be proud from that place, and I hope you will be at peace now. To all those who became stars through this Itaewon tragedy, may you all rest in peace.”

Im Soo Hyang is the leading actress of Lee Ji Han’s upcoming drama Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol. It was reported that Lee Ji Han had taken on the role of Jung Yi Deun, the ex-boyfriend of Im Soo Hyang’s Han Gye Jeol and was filming until recently. On October 30, Lee Ji Han’s agency 935 Entertainment confirmed that the actor had passed away due to the tragedy in Itaewon.

