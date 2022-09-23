Young actor Ty Tennant, who is the eldest son of David Tennant, will reportedly star in the upcoming episode 6 as Aegon II Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon. The character was first introduced as a toddler in the third episode of the spinoff show.

In a feature image shared by Winter Is Coming Twitter account, the 20-year-old actor dons a blonde wig as he transforms into Aegon II Targaryen. The actor will play an older version of Aegon II Targaryen, the son of King Viserys and Alicent Hightowe.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Aegon is a major player in the events of House of the Dragon, which chronicles the action leading up to and during the Dance of the Dragons, the name the poets of Westeros gave to a devastating civil war that burned down the Targaryen empire.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is named her father's heir to the Iron Throne, but as time goes on, King Viserys remarries and gives birth to Aegon, whom many in the realm think should be his successor as the firstborn male. Following the time jump of 10 years, Episode 6 will feature Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke in the roles of Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively.

Sixth episode of House Of The Dragon will be released on 26 September.

