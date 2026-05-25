In what we think is a gutsy and an edgy move by Aditya Chopra for the YRF Spy Universe, multiple sources have revealed to us that Alpha will tell the origin story of a girl, played by Alia Bhatt, who might have been raised since her childhood to become an assassin! If this was to be true, it would mean that Alia is unlike any character ever seen within the YRF Spy Universe and this makes things a lot more interesting because she isn’t playing a spy that YRF has so far given to the audience with every film.

EXCLUSIVE: YRF bets big on Alpha’s edgy origin story; Alia Bhatt to play an assassin raised and built to kill

There was a feeling of fatigue about seeing another new spy coming out of the YRF Spy Universe in Alpha chatter had grown that Aditya Chopra should now deviate from what people have already seen YRF Spy Universe do for years. Maybe Alpha is that film.

“Alpha is definitely a major turn for the YRF Spy Universe,” said a senior trade source familiar with the developments of the film to Bollywood Hungama. “It presents a lead character who is an assassin, not a spy that we have seen all leads play earlier. For the first time, Aditya Chopra is giving us an origin story that introduces a character that is more grey, more of an anti-hero in tonality. It is refreshing because otherwise it would be extremely boring for us to watch,” says the source.

“This is definitely going to deliver a shock value to us. This is not a conventional approach to build a hero, and it’s brave to even think of building out a female action character like this. This is clearly a thought through creative pivot and a much necessary one for the universe that has delivered around 3,269 crore of business so far,” adds the source.

Alpha also stars Sharvari alongside Alia Bhatt. It has Bobby Deol as the villain and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Directed by Shiv Rawail of the global hit series The Railway Men fame, Alpha is set to release on July 10, 2026!

Also Read: Sharvari opens up about Alpha co-star Alia Bhatt; says, “She makes you feel important and loved”

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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