Earlier this year, Bollywood Hungama broke the biggest news of the year that Paresh Rawal quit Hera Pheri 3. It led to a lot of brouhaha among the netizens and also the team of the film, particularly the veteran actor and actor-producer Akshay Kumar. Thankfully, the matter got resolved and Paresh is now back in arguably the most-awaited film of Hindi cinema. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, held as part of the promotions of Ajey - The Untold Story Of A Yogi, the veteran actor spoke about it and his other exciting upcoming film.

EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal drops a major update, “Welcome To The Jungle is a DHAMAAL film; shoot to resume in November-December; I believe it’ll release in March-April 2026”

When asked if all was well with regard to Hera Pheri 3, Paresh Rawal said, “Yes, all good. Work is in progress,” and refused to share anything more. However, he did open up on Welcome To The Jungle, the third part of the Welcome franchise.

When asked when the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle would restart, Paresh Rawal replied, “The shoot resumes in November-December. And I believe it will be released in cinemas in March or April 2026.” He also promised, “Bahut zabardast aur bahut hi dhamaal film hai!”

Welcome To The Jungle, like Hera Pheri 3, stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal together and is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. Hera Pheri 3 brings back Akshay, Paresh and Suniel together and is directed by Priyadarshan. Welcome To The Jungle, meanwhile, is directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and child actor Vrihi Kodvara.

The interview was conducted on Saturday, September 13, the same day when Paresh Rawal tweeted ‘No’ in response to a tweet about India vs Pakistan’s September 14 match. When asked what he meant by his cryptic tweet, Paresh Rawal smiled and replied, “Nothing. My views are expressed in those two letters – N and O!”

