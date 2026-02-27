After the romantic genre was revived in 2025 by Saiyaara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Tere Ishk Mein, comic capers are expected to rule the roost in 2026 and 2027. Some exciting films will be released in the next two years like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4, Bhagam Bhag 2, Hera Pheri 3, Golmaal 5 etc. And now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that another much-loved title is set to return – Malamaal Weekly 2.

EXCLUSIVE: Malamaal Weekly 2 in the works; Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav approached

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Talks have begun for Malamaal Weekly 2. The team, working on the film, has hit upon a great idea that is apt as the second part of the series. It is not a direct sequel. The characters and setting this time would be different, but just like the first part, it’ll be about a group of greedy villagers who go to insane lengths to get hold of a huge amount of money.”

The source continued, “Paresh Rawal has given his nod but is yet to sign the dotted line. Meanwhile, talks are going on with Riteish Deshmukh and Rajpal Yadav.”

Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav were also part of Malamaal Weekly, which was released 20 years ago in March 2006. The film revolved around the only educated man in a village who discovers that one of the villagers has won a lottery prize of Rs. 1 crore. But the winner has died. What follows is complete chaos as the villagers hatch bizarre schemes to hide the death from the lottery inspector while also keeping the greedy village head in the dark.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also starred Reema Sen, Shakti Kapoor, Sudha Chandran and the late Asrani, Rasika Joshi and Innocent.

