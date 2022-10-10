Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped down from the leading role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City.

According to a report by Variety, Keanu Reeves will no longer star in the Hulu series adaptation. Reeves was cast as Burnham in what would have been his first major American television role, but the search is now on for a replacement. No one has been cast as Holmes at the time of this publishing.

Based on the best-selling book by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City “tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” according to the official logline.

The show was first put into development at Hulu in 2019 and was officially ordered to series at the streamer in August 2022. DiCaprio planned to star in The Devil in the White City when he first acquired the rights to the film in 2010. The actor planned to play Burnham himself, with his frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese on board to direct the film. But scheduling conflicts and development difficulties ultimately delayed the project for long enough that it was retooled as a television series.

Todd Field is on board to direct the series, which is a co-production between Paramount Television Studios and Disney’s ABC Signature. Sam Shaw is on board as writer, showrunner and exec producer. DiCaprio and his Appian Way partner, Jennifer Davisson will be executive producer alongside Martin Scorsese. Rick Yorn, Stacey Sher, Field and Mark Lafferty also executive produce the series.

