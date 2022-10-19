Daniel Craig receives the same royal award as his famous character James Bond by the Princess Royal.

Hollywood star Daniel Craig has received the same honor as his iconic character of James Bond.

Daniel Craig awarded with the same royal honor as his character James Bond

According to Entertainment Weekly, Princess Anne has awarded Craig the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, a British order of chivalry founded in 1818. It's the same honor Craig's fictional 007 character received.

"We've been expecting you…" a tweet from The Royal Family’s official Twitter account reads, sharing a photo of the royal bestowing the honor unto Craig was shared on social media Tuesday.

"The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George — the same honor held by his character James Bond — in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theater." As noted by the outlet, The Order of St Michael and St George is mentioned in Bond's obituary as seen in 2012's Skyfall.

We’ve been expecting you… ????️The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honour held by his character James Bond - in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/X20TP6BogL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2022

The celebrated actor starred in the last five Bond films, first appearing in Casino Royale in 2006 and ending his run with No Time To Die in 2021. Next, Craig is gearing up for his sequel film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The sequel to the 2019 murder mystery film, Knives Out, premieres on Netflix in November.

