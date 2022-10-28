South Korean actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, who got hitched in March 2022, are expecting their first child. The Crash Landing On You actors, who dated for three years before tying the knot, took to social media to make the announcement in July 2022. Now, the couple has revealed that they are expecting a baby boy which is due in December.

Crash Landing on You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin expecting a baby boy; delivery due in December

Son Ye Jin’s agency made an official announcement in Korean, as per the Korean tabloid Soompi, which read, “Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s child is a boy. The baby is due in December. Son Ye Jin is currently in very good health. She’s calmly preparing for the birth [of her son].”

Back in June, Son Ye Jin took to her official Instagram account to make the announcement. As per Korean tabloid Soompi, her note, written in Korean, read, “You are all well, right? I am doing well. Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us. I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement. As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us. I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health…Be happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

Fans around the world fell in love with the lead pair of Crash Landing On You, played by supremely popular actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. While there were rumours that the actors were dating, it was only confirmed on January 1, 2021. Dispatch, A Korean tabloid, revealed that Crash Landing On You stars indeed fell in love during the filming of the series and began dating after the drama ended.

Meanwhile, Son Ye Jin was most recently seen in the drama Thirty-Nine. Hyun Bin will next star in the movie Harbin. He recently starred in the blockbuster The Confidential Assignment 2.

