Following the success of Matt Reeves' The Batman, Colin Farrell is now prepping up for HBO Max’s The Penguin, the much-awaited sequel series.

Colin Farrell reveals The Penguin series starts a week after Matt Reeves’ The Batman; teases the opening of the HBO Max series

The sequel series to Matt Reeves’ The Batman will start filming in early 2023. According to Variety, Farrell recently confirmed to Extra that the show picks up about a week after the events of The Batman, in which Riddler sent a massive flood into Gotham City.

“It starts about a week after ‘The Batman’ ends,” Farrell said. “So, Gotham is still, somewhat, underwater. I read the first script of the first episode and it opens up on my feet splashing through the water in Falcone’s office. Even that alone, when I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus!’

“It’s lovely. It’s so well-written,” Farrell added. “Lauren LeFranc has done such an extraordinary job, and she’s writing the whole thing and show running. She is formidable. It’s just an exciting prospect. I love that character. I was greedy with it. I felt like I didn’t have enough. I wanted to do it more and more and more.”

He then continued, “I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz,” Farrell told Collider in a separate interview. “So yeah, it’ll be, I think six or eight hours. I’m supposed to read episode two and three within the next week.”

The upcoming series is expected to explore the origins of Farrell's Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot and his rise to prominence as the head of a criminal empire once he ascends to power at the end of Reeves's film. Farrell earned much acclaim for his debut as Penguin in Robert Pattinson-led The Batman.

Plot details for HBO Max’s The Penguin are being hushed. The series will probably begin shooting in 2023. Meanwhile, Farrell will next be seen in The Banshees of Inisherin bowing out in theaters October 21. The film, which was premiered in Venice Film Festival, received much acclaim and minutes long standing ovation for the performances.

