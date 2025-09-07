BREAKING: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle creates HISTORY with its advance booking; to be the FIRST Japanese film to have 5:00 am shows in India

The anime market in India is niche but also significant and this has been proved yet again by the bookings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle. It is all set to release on Friday, September 13 and many shows are already sold out or about to get house full, astonishing the trade and industry.

BREAKING: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle creates HISTORY with its advance booking; to be the FIRST Japanese film to have 5:00 am shows in India

The advance booking opened on Friday, September 5 and in no time, the tickets started getting sold like hot cakes. The demand is especially high for the Japanese 2D IMAX version. Looking at the response, shows as early as 5 am have been added. In the IMAX screen at Cinepolis Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, a 5:20 am show of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle will be played on the release day. Such early morning shows have become common in the post-pandemic for biggies, but this is the first time that a Japanese film has achieved this feat in India.

The IMAX at PVR Vegas Dwarka and Inox Vishal Mall in Delhi will each have a 6:40 am show while PVR Ambience Gurugram and PVR Select City Walk will play shows at 7:30 am. In Bengaluru, 6:30 am shows have been incorporated in the IMAX screens at PVR Nexus, Inox Mantri Square and Inox Galleria Mall. The earliest show in India, as of now, is at Inox Megaplex, Pune. It'll play the 5:15 am show, that is, 5 minutes before the show at Cinepolis Seawoods. With demand for tickets increasing with each passing day, many more such early morning shows are expected to be added not just in IMAX properties but also in non-IMAX theatres.

As for Friday night, PVR sold 25,000 tickets of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, while Cinepolis had a sale of 6,000 tickets. However, in the last 24 hours, more than 65,000 tickets have been sold on the ticketing app BookMyShow. Hence, expect the Japanese anime film to take a surprising start on September 12.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.