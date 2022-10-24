After much speculation, it is seemingly confirmed that Beyoncé is taking Renaissance on tour next summer in 2023. The music icon unintentionally confirmed she will be on tour next summer during WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala 2022.

As Variety states, Beyoncé has yet to officially announce or comment on the tour. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and their daughter Blue Ivy all attended the inaugural event in Santa Monica, hosted by the singer’s mother and stepfather (WACO founders and co-artistic directors), Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson. The ceremony was sponsored by Amazon Music and Shea Moisture.

As per the report, at the WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala, the winning bidder took home two plane and concert tickets for a future show plus a backstage tour guided by Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles. In photos shared by attendees, the package description listed the following: “Valued at a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world.”

???? Beyoncé confirms at the Wearable Art Gala that a RENAISSANCE Tour is happening, kicking off in summer of 2023. pic.twitter.com/g6jXW2FWiG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022

“This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Beyoncé’s mother]!”

Beyoncé released her seventh solo studio album, one of a three-part series, in July, six years after she gave us 2016's Lemonade. The album includes a slew of features from Drake, Jay-Z, Skrillex, The-Dream, Honey Dijon, Labrinth, Raphael Saadiq, Tems, Syd, Lucky Daye, Leven Kali, Dixson, No I.D. and 070 Shake. The album also samples music from Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, James Brown and others.

