Atlee and wife Priya Atlee announce second pregnancy: “Our home is about to get even cozier”

Sharing the news with a heartfelt message, the couple expressed their joy as they prepared to welcome a new member into their family. “Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers,” they shared.

The announcement was signed off with love from Atlee, Priya, their son Meer, and their beloved pets — Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy — offering a warm and personal glimpse into their family life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee)

This announcement marks a special personal milestone for the couple as they step into a new chapter together, surrounded by love and togetherness.

