Armani Exchange is pleased to announce a collaboration with Kartik Aaryan for its Fall 2019 watch campaign. The current favourite of Bollywood will represent selected styles of Armani Exchange watches through 2020.

The A|X Armani Exchange Fall 2019 watch collection features high-impact designs, enlivened by strong tones of white, black, electric blue and khaki. The new collection will be available on armaniexchange.com as well as in select department stores globally and at Armani Exchange stores all over the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has many projects in the pipeline starting with Pati Patni Aur Woh which is scheduled to release later this year. This will be followed by Aaj Kal, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.