Multiplex Association of India (MAI) proudly applauds Mr. Aamir Khan for his visionary and resolute decision to release his film, Sitaare Zameen Par, exclusively in theatres on 20 June 2025.

“Aamir Khan puts audiences first”: MAI lauds exclusive theatrical release of Sitaare Zameen Par

In an era wherein media and distribution platforms have become increasingly fragmented, Aamir Khan’s choice to back the theatrical format reaffirms the enduring power of the big- screen experience. Known for his deep connection with audiences and exceptional commitment to meaningful storytelling, Aamir’s move sends a powerful message — that cinemas remain the premier destination for community-driven, immersive storytelling. It also serves as a rallying moment for multiplexes and single screen theatres all over the country.

“Aamir Khan has always been a filmmaker who puts the audience first. His decision to bring Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively to cinemas is a significant show of confidence in theatres and the shared magic of the moviegoing experience. Indian exhibitors thank Aamir Khan for standing by theatres. As we continue to welcome audiences with renewed energy and world-class films, Sitaare Zammen Par will remain a shining example of cinema's resilience and its irreplaceable magic” said Kamal Gianchandani, President, MAI.

“Aamir Khan has always been a filmmaker who creates for the theatrical experience. His decision to back cinemas with Sitaare Zameen Par is a significant moment for all of us. It’s not just a film release; it’s a message of unwavering belief in theatres. We’re incredibly grateful to Aamir Khan Productions for boldly standing by cinemas. Sitaare Zameen Par is exactly the kind of film that brings people to theatres, thoughtful, moving, and made for a collective experience,” added Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India.

As India’s cinemas continue their march forward, Sitaare Zameen Par marks a key milestone, one that reaffirms the vitality of theatrical storytelling and the strong relationship between Indian filmmakers and the exhibition community.

