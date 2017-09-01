Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.09.2017

WOW! Nidhhi Agerwal flaunts her sexy moves in this video

Munna Michael

Model turned actress Nidhhi Agerwal made her big Bollywood debut with Munna Michael opposite Tiger Shroff. Although the film failed to make it big at the box office, Nidhhi remains undeterred by the same and seems to be continuing with further commitments.

While we are yet to receive details about her forthcoming films, Nidhhi Agerwal recently posted a video of her dancing with a vague announcement caption. The actress shared a video on her Instagram page of her showcasing some sexy moves with a caption that read, “Coming soon….” However, since the video was muted we couldn’t catch any more details of her recent announcement.

The actress was recently in news for leaving the audiences stunned with her bikini pictures whilst she was chilling in Goa. She had taken off to the popular location along with her stylist and friend Shaan Muttathil as well as Krishna Shroff, with whom she bonded during the shooting of her debut film Munna Michael. Incidentally, Krishna was the assistant director of the film.

Hailing from Bengaluru, Nidhhi Agerwal decided to pursue her dreams of being a part of the glamour industry by becoming a model. She is also trained in various dance forms including ballet, hip-hop and belly dancing. While her previous film was a musical which saw her shaking a leg with the trained dancer Tiger Shroff, we wonder if her next film will see her exploring these skills further.

