WOW! Mouni Roy looks hot chilling at the beach in this black bikini top

Before she gets into the prep for her big Bollywood debut along with Akshay Kumar in Gold, Mouni Roy decided to catch a break and has taken off to the US.

The actress who is currently featuring on the ongoing show Naagin, has taken to social media to share memories of the gala time she has been having in Chicago.

Posting several pictures from her recent chilling session at the beach, Mouni Roy was seen sporting some trendy outfit during the same.

Seen in a chequered shrug and matching skirt with a slit, Mouni flaunted her black bikini top in style.

As for her Bollywood outings, Mouni Roy had recently featured in the promotional song video of Tum Bin 2 titled ‘Nachna Aaonda Nahi’.

Reportedly, Mouni, who apparently plays a prominent role in the Reema Kagti film Gold, will start shooting for the same from October onwards.