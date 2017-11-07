WOW! Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan says Tiger Zinda Hai trailer is ‘Totally Dhamakedar’

Kabir Khan came from a documentary setup and was an expert documentary filmmaker before he jumped into films. His first film, Kabul Express, starring John Abraham and Arshad Warsi reflected that sensibility. His next film was New York that seemed slightly more commercial. But his film after that, Ek Tha Tiger, was heavily masala and commercial, thanks to the presence of Salman Khan. The film was a blockbuster but Kabir realized that this too-commercial-space was not his idea of filmmaking. Hence, he opted out of the sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai. However, there was no bad blood involved. In fact, speculations were going around about the sequel and it was Kabir who announced about this sequel during the fourth anniversary of Ek Tha Tiger in 2016.

Today, the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai has been unveiled and it has wowed audiences everywhere. And now, Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan has made it clear that he has got impressed with the way Ali Abbas Zafar has taken the story forward. After seeing the trailer, he posted a tweet that read, “Wow… Totally Dhamakedar trailer… Tiger is back and his roar is louder than ever!!!”

After Ek Tha Tiger, Kabir Khan made Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Salman which ranks as Salman’s biggest hit till date. Earlier this year, both collaborated on Tubelight but sadly it failed at the box office, sending shockwaves. Kabir is now directing ’83, based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup in which India triumphed West Indies. Ranveer Singh is set to play Kapil Dev in this film.