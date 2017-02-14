Welcome the born superstar – baby Taimur, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Some work hard to become superstars while some are just born stars. The latter is definitely the new born Taimur Ali Khan. With the genes of Bollywood’s most influential Kapoors and the royalty of Nawabs, everyone was eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of this baby since his birth.

Recently, the picture of baby Taimur released on the internet. The picture of Kareena and Saif’s baby has spread like wild fire on social media. The adorable infant has become the new internet sensation and recently Saif too asserted that the said picture is indeed that of his son Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan, reportedly, stated that though he did not intend to publish it, the picture which was his display picture on Whatsapp, went viral anyway.

On the other hand, earlier Kareena Kapoor Khan had mentioned that her son is the most gorgeous baby on this side of the equator. Priyanka Chopra too couldn’t stop gushing about Taimur Ali Khan and his cute pout which according to her, resembles his mother Kareena Kapoor.

On the Bollywood front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Rangoon and the actor is giving finishing touches to Raja Krishna Menon’s Chef and Akshat Verma’s Kaalakandi. While Kareena Kapoor has partially resumed work with endorsements and ramp walks, she will kick start her film projects from March with the film Veere Di Wedding.