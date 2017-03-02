Watch: Varun Dhawan rehearses on his peppy number ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’ for Zee Cine Awards 2017

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming romance drama Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The peppy numbers from the film are topping the charts and fans have are enjoying Alia Bhatt and Varun’s sizzling chemistry.

Varun Dhawan is also gearing up for the upcoming award show Zee Cine Awards 2017 where he will be performing on some of his hit tracks from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Sharing a video from his hectic rehearsals, Varun was seen grooving alongside his choreographer Unmesh Salunkhe on ‘Badri Ki Dulhania and captioned it, “Badri tum Bahut smart Lagta ho ho ho #zeecineawards reharsals@unmesh619 and @shiamakindiaofficial.”

Zee Cine Awards are scheduled to take place March 11. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and scheduled to release on March 10.