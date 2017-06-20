Watch: Disha Patani shows off some sexy moves on Beyonce’s ‘Hey! Mrs. Carter’

Disha Patani never fails to win our hearts and our minds too; sometimes with her sizzling hot photoshoots, flaunting her perfect body in swimsuits and smooth dancing skills. We all know Disha Patani is not new to being Internet famous. The actress might have done a handful of films but she has a lot of admirers on Internet. Every time Disha Patani shares her dance videos, fans go berserk.

Disha Patani loves to spend her free time learning new dance routines. On Tuesday, Disha shared a choreography on Beyonce’s hit track ‘Hey! Mrs. Carter’. She captioned the video, “Chilling with guru ji @dimplevganguly???? choreography #girin jang #partition dancing in my #puma shoes, feels so much lighter #beyonce.”

On the work front, Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut last year with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She will be next seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2.