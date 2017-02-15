Watch: Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara learning martial arts

Akshay Kumar is a king of action and has passed his traits to his kids as well. We all know that Akshay Kumar is trained in martial arts and is a black belt in Taekwondo.

Now, it seems like Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara has also taken interest in martial arts. The four-year-old kid looks like she just began with the training and is following the footsteps of her father. Showcasing her daughter’s skills, Akshay had a great advice for all the girls out there. In the video, we see Nitara showing her martial arts chops. He wrote, “This Valentine’s Day don’t let a guy take u for granted. Learn martial arts, u never know when it comes handy & starting early always helps ????.”

Akshay Kumar’s teenage son Aarav also has a 1st-degree black belt in Kudo, which is a mix of different martial arts.