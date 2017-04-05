This is what Taapsee Pannu wants to do for women’s self-defense and it’s great!

While her role in Pink became something that every Indian urban woman could relate to, Taapsee Pannu continues to work towards the cause of women empowerment in the country. In fact, she has always been vocal in public forums, on social media platforms where she has spoken about problems women go through in their daily day to day life.

In fact, putting forward her concerns about women’s safety, she has taken a step ahead and wrote a letter to her alma mater; school Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar and Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology where she completed her computer science engineering, both in New Delhi to promote self-defense. She has requested the authorities there to introduce self-defense and martial arts coaching classes for young girls and women classes soon in their premises so that at an early age girls in school, they learn to empower themselves. She also ensured whatever help is required for this initiative will be taken care by the actress.

Talking about the same, Tapsee said, “I think with the given situation we are in, it’s important to empower girls from a young age and I feel self-defense as a concept has nothing to do with someone’s sex. One should be strong and should be able to learn how to tackle a situation should it arise where their security is being threatened. I think a change always starts with small steps and for me that was to reach out to my school and request and assist them to begin a course for self-defense for students from a young age. The idea isn’t to just let them learn how to combat but also understand the importance of self-security and know when to utilize their self-defense knowledge.”

The principal of the actress’ school shared her letter with management and have even decided to introduce self-defense and karate in her school. For this, they have already enrolled a professional who will coach them in the upcoming vacation.