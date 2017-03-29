REVEALED: Shraddha Kapoor and brother Siddhanth’s look in Haseena – The Queen of Mumbai

By now, we all know that Apoorva Lakhia’s next Haseena – The Queen of Mumbai features real life siblings Siddhanth and Shraddha Kapoor playing on screen siblings as well. In fact the makers of the film had earlier released Shraddha’s look in the film as Haseena Parkar. Well, now we hear that the actors have wrapped up shooting for the 45 day Mumbai schedule.

Making this wrap special, the makers of the film released yet another image, this time featuring not just Shraddha but her brother Siddhanth as well. For the uninitiated, the brother sister duo play reel life siblings as well and it is conceivably the first time that a real life sibling duo is playing on screen bhai-behen too. Shraddha will be seen essaying the character of Haseena Parkar and her Siddhanth will be playing Dawood Ibrahim.

Interestingly, it is believed that Haseena Parkar single-handedly took care of her brother’s Rs. 1000 crore underworld empire in the city. She had 88 cases registered against her, but was taken to court only once in her life and was never convicted for any crime.

The film will characterize Haseena’s life beginning from the age of 17 to 55. To pull the aging off, a lot of effort has been put in to bring out the right look for Shraddha. The creative makeup has been done by Subhash Shinde and the costumes have been designed by Ekta Lakhani in association with Thea Minhas and Ajay Mistry.

The film also stars Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang and Priyanka Sethia. The film’s soundtrack has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. Haseena- The Queen of Mumbai will be releasing on July 14, 2017 and is produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi.