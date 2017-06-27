HOT! Mouni Roy explores the streets of Chicago in this sexy off shoulder outfit

Known as one of the hottest actresses of the small screen, Mouni Roy’s social media is a proof of her fashion statements. While we couldn’t stop ogling at her chequered beachy attire when she shared pictures of her visit to Lake Michigan, here’s another picture from her US trip.

Mouni Roy has taken a break from her hectic shoot schedule and before she kick starts her next new project, decided to take off to US for a refreshing vacation. She was recently spotted exploring the streets of Chicago in an off shoulder knee length dress and adding style was the black floppy hat and a pair of matching black boots.

Taking to Instagram to post the picture, the actress also posted a small philosophical note on the same saying, “I have made a decision to walk under my favourite ceiling (sky) breathe the best incense (fresh air) glow in the best high lights (sun) & be the belle of the ball (earth).”

On the work front, amidst several speculations about her Bollywood debut, we recently reported that Mouni Roy has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti’s Gold. We hear that the actress will start shooting for the same from October onwards.