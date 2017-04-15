This goofy video of Ranbir Kapoor taking off his makeup at Sanjay Dutt biopic shoot is hilarious

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor are working day and night to do complete justice to one of the highly anticipated upcoming biopics based on the life of Sanjay Dutt.

From the on-set pictures and incredible transformation of Ranbir Kapoor, it seems like Ranbir is doing a commendable job. Recently, he was shooting at Sanjay Dutt‘s residence at Imperial Heights. He had a complete makeover and was donning Sanjay Dutt’s current look. The photos from set took over the social media by storm as the resemblance between Ranbir and Sanjay was uncanny.

We came across a Boomerang video from Ranbir Kapoor’s trailer in which he is taking off his prosthetics. He had a full face makeup on to pull off Sanjay Dutt’s current look. The video features Ranbir removing his makeup in the goofiest way alongside his makeup artists.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic, that is yet to be titled, also stars Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal among others.