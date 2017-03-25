FUNNY: Sunil Grover says YES BOSS to Kapil Sharma

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Kapil Sharma is infamous for insulting and abusing his team members publicly and the comedian has come under the media scanner for the same. The comedian-actor has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons for months now but this time he has definitely hit the rock bottom.

One of the biggest reasons for the controversy has been that Kapil Sharma is apparently know for constantly making sure that he announces to his team that ‘He is the BOSS’. Well we thought why not fulfill the comedian’s desperate wish during his tough time and in process get Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to patch up in our own funny little way.

